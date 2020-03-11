Jacqueline Trumbull (Season 22 Bachelor)

While competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of the series, Trumbull realized that her life plan didn’t align with the Arizona native. Instead of prolonging the inevitable she walked away. “There have been these swirling doubts since then, and I’m worried I’m going to end up in Scottsdale with you, married, wondering how did we get here because we didn’t have the base or foundation,” she explained at the time. “I just know there are women here who are completely confident, and I don’t know how to stay when that’s the case.”