Madison Prewett (Season 24 Bachelor)

Following their fantasy suite date, which ended in Prewett not knowing what her future with Peter Weber looked like, things got even rockier for the pair on season 24 of The Bachelor. Despite seemingly getting on the same page ahead of their final one-on-one date together in Australia, the Alabama native ended up sending herself home after realizing that she and the pilot were very different people and admitting that it was finally time to “surrender.” During the second night of the two-day finale, fans saw Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, but during After the Final Rose, viewers learned that the couple had split and Weber instead focused back on his romance with Prewett.