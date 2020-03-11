Sydney Lotuaco (Season 23 Bachelor)

During Underwood’s season, the professional NBA dancer eliminated herself once she realized that the former athlete wasn’t really interested in pursuing a relationship with her. “With the choices you’ve been making, you’re taking a lot of easier choices with the people you’re pursuing. If that’s what you’re looking for, great, do that, go after that,” she told Underwood at the time. “There are some very wonderful people in that group. Find them. Figure out who they are. Don’t be distracted by shiny things.”