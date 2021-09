Brendan Morais and Pieper James

The Bachelorette season 16 finalist and Bachelor season 25 alum came under fire during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise for dating before the show. While Brendan tried to downplay the nature of their relationship during the 2021 season, Pieper admitted they went on 10 dates and were dating without “labels” before she joined the cast. Brendan was also accused of using Natasha Parker to stay on the show until Pieper’s arrival.