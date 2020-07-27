‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Chad Johnson

After fighting with several men on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, Chad filmed a short stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 before he was sent home for belligerent behavior. He went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Famously Single and Ex on the Beach. Chad’s tumultuous relationship with on-again, off-again girlfriend Annalise Mishler resulted in his arrest for domestic violence in 2020. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him that March. Chad makes his living on OnlyFans, a content subscription service.