‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Corinne Olympios

Nick Viall’s bad girl had a short stint in Mexico before production on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 was shut down during the summer of 2017 due to an incident with Corinne and DeMario Jackson. After a two-week investigation into claims made by a producer, Warner Bros found no evidence of misconduct.

Corinne didn’t return to the beach, however, and started dating Jon Yunger. While the influencer thought she found The One, they split in December 2019. Corinne subsequently started seeing builder Vincent Fratantoni.