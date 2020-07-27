‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Jed Wyatt

While fans — and Hannah — weren’t happy with Jed after she found out he wasn’t honest about his last relationship, the singer had no trouble finding love after his short-lived engagement to the pageant queen. Us confirmed in November 2019 that Jed has a girlfriend named Ellen Decker.

“This has been a good test for our relationship since we are used to distance,” Jed, who is based in Nashville, told Us about his romance with the Miami-based model in April 2020. “It’s been so nice to wake up to her every day and has made me even more excited for our future. She’s just so amazing, and I probably annoy her with how often I just want to smooch her face off. We definitely have come together more, and I’m thankful for that.”

Jed released two singles, “Risk” and “45’n,” after his time on the show.