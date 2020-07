Krystal Nielson

While Krystal didn’t win over Arie Luyendyk Jr. or season 22 Bachelor viewers, she did have a second shot at love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. And while she got engaged and subsequently married Chris Randone in June 2019, the pair announced they were separating in February 2020.

Krystal works as a fitness coach and launched her “Best Summer Ever” body guide and health program in July 2020.