Luke Parker

Luke and his family were open about how hard it was for him after he was accused of slut-shaming Hannah Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette. While Us confirmed in January 2020 that Luke was seeing Caitlin Beadles, who dated Justin Bieber in 2008, the twosome’s fling fizzled out after several months. Luke works as a personal trainer and hosts a podcast called “The Unbroken Mentality.”