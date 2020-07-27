‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Michelle Money

After appearing on season 15 of The Bachelor, season 2 of Bachelor Pad and season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, Michelle found love with golfer Mike Weir in 2016.

“Mike and I have this mutual beautiful, commitment with each other, where we just want to be life partners,” the Money Method CEO told Us in July 2020, noting they have both been married before. “He gave me a ring and got down on a knee and asked me to be his forever girlfriend. We are committed to each other.”

Michelle’s daughter, Brielle, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Money, was hospitalized for nearly a month after a skateboarding accident in March 2020. The former Good Things Utah cohost confirmed to Us that Brielle was doing “great” with her recovery.

“Fortunately, we were lucky enough [that] Brielle walked out of the hospital alive and we got the chance to reparent her where a lot of people don’t get that opportunity and live with regret their whole life,” she told Us in July 2020. “She’s still struggling with short-term memory. She has funny side effects like she seems to have lost her filter. She’s … been extra funny and extra, like, inappropriate.”