‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains: Where Are They Now?

Rozlyn Papa

While the season 14 contestant maintained her innocence after Chris Harrison accused her of having an inappropriate relationship with a producer on Jake Pavelka’s season, Rozlyn’s alleged illicit romance with always be part of Bachelor history. And in 2019 when a similar story line went down on the Australian version of the show, she spoke out about the show for the first time in years.

“The show absolutely manufactured the entire scenario,” she alleged to the DailyMail. “They had the nerve to repeatedly ask me to come back on the show, as well as all of their spinoffs. They are relentless. I briefly considered it. They would send me contracts to sign, I would make a ton of changes, they would negotiate a bit. This happened several times over several seasons.”

Rozlyn works as a marketing director in Richmond, Virginia.