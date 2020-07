Tierra LiCausi

Tierra notoriously didn’t get along with the other women on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, but she found love with boyfriend T. Brooks in December 2019. “I am forever grateful that our paths crossed. It still seems surreal, it feels like a lifetime of knowing you already!” she wrote in June 2020 via Instagram. “I love you honeyyy and so excited to see/fulfill our next adventures together! #worththewait #ily.”