‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Virgins Through the Years

Ashley Iaconetti

Iaconetti dropped the bombshell while vying for Chris Soules’ heart on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. Soules was fine with it and kept the Virginia native around until week 6. She went on to date her Bachelor Winter Games costar Kevin Wendt in early 2018, when she told Us Weekly exclusively, “I know what everybody’s million dollar question is — have we or have we not? — but I will never, ever, say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to that question.” Iaconetti is now married to her Bachelor in Paradise costar Jared Haibon.