‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Virgins Through the Years

Mike Planeta

The Bachelorette season 17 contestant revealed during the June 2021 premiere that he is saving himself for marriage.

“Most people when they see me, they think I’m a huge player,” Mike told the cameras. “But that’s not morally where I’m at. So I’m waiting for marriage, I’ve never had sex. The stigma is, like, ‘Oh, you can’t connect with that.’ But I disagree with that. I want Katie [Thurston] to understand that I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being sex-positive. I personally want to share that within marriage, that’s me. I mean, if I fall in love with Katie, maybe that’s something that we can, you know, take that road together.”