‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Virgins Through the Years

Teddi Wright

The nurse appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor, where she accepted Clayton Echard’s first impression rose. After receiving the coveted honor, Wright revealed her virginity.

“I’m very open about that,” she said during a January 2022 appearance on the “Click Bait” podcast. “I have no issues about saying that [and] I [have said] that really early on with guys that I’ve dated in the past. I tell everyone that I know. I’m not a very stereotypical virgin, no one really expects that I am. I’m not waiting until marriage so it’s a little bit different than other people that are virgins.”