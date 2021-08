Ivan Hall

The season 16 Bachelorette contestant confirmed in August 2021 that he is still making a living as an engineer despite what some may think based on his schedule. “I am still an engineer and plan to continue my day job as an engineer,” he wrote via his Instagram Story ahead of his Bachelor in Paradise season 7 debut. “I do work from home full time and get every Friday off which may cause some confusion. Shoutout to my STEM peeps.”