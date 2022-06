Ivan Hall

“I’ve always worked as an engineer. I still have the same job. I work from home full-time, so it’s very flexible in that regard,” the former Bachelorette star said on “Here for the Right Reasons” in June 2022, adding that his boss didn’t give him a hard time about appearing on the Bachelorette season 16 or Bachelor in Paradise season 7.

He added: “I definitely make way more in influencing than I do in my engineering job right now, which surprises a lot of people.”