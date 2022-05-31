Michelle Young

The season 18 Bachelorette returned to teaching in Minnesota while her season was airing. “Lesson planning in the hair and makeup chair on your way to a premiere brunch, it’s this total double life I feel like that I’m living right now,” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in October 2021. “Being back in a classroom has made me feel so much like myself and it’s nice. … This world can get kind of overwhelming at times. It can get a lot and sometimes you just need to be able to put it down. I feel like being in a classroom, being with my students, I’m there, and I’m truly Miss Young, and I’m able to have that old piece of my routine and my old life with me still. It keeps me balanced in a way.”

In May 2022, however, the former basketball player announced that she was stepping back from teaching but would continue pursuing a master’s degree in administration. “I think you can talk to pretty much any teacher and they’ll you that these last two years have been really difficult with the pandemic,” she said during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Even before the pandemic, the foundation was already starting to crack. And these things keep piling and piling and piling, and honestly we kind of call it this, like, big game of Jenga.”