Noah Erb

The Bachelorette alum told Us in May 2022 that he recently completed a nursing contract that started after his stint on BiP season 7.

“I think I’m gonna take a break. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it ’cause I’ve been doing it for the last, like, seven years,” he explained. “My favorite word is indefinitely. I’m obviously still a nurse. I can pick up a contract at any time, but it’s been a lot. It’s been quite an adjustment, especially post-show, so I think I’m gonna take a break.”