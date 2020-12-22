Ali Fedotowsky

On Jake Pavelka’s season 14 in 2010, Ali had a similar arc to Ed. But when she walked away from the pilot to return to work at Facebook, Jake wasn’t as forgiving as Jillian had been when Ali tried to come back.

“One of the reasons it was OK for me to leave in the first place was because I thought, if this is love and he really cares about me then he is going to come and find me,” Ali said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “He’s a pilot, like fly to get me. That would be amazing. I was pretty shocked. I thought we had something really great.”

Ali went on to become the season 6 Bachelorette and was briefly engaged to winner Roberto Martinez in 2010 before settling down with husband Kevin Manno.