Bennett Jordan

Bennett wasn’t thrilled with Tayshia’s decision to send him home within 24 hours of welcoming him back to the Palm Springs resort where they filmed season 16.

“That was really, really tough, kind of feeling like I had the rug pulled out from underneath me was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. I spent 24, 36 hours crying,” Bennett recalled on the Men Tell All in December 2020. “I was very insecure and super nervous, but at least wanted to tell you how I felt and what I had come to. And then the cocktail party was canceled and I was sent home [again]. It was really, really tough without any sort of explanation.”

Tayshia apologized at the time. “It was a lot to take in at that moment. I had just come off of a date, and I wanted to give you the respect also of thinking about it. I didn’t want to say goodbye to you just then and there, because I respected those words from you and I respect you,” she said. “But we just weren’t exactly there yet. And there were relationships that had formed and were a little bit stronger at the time.”