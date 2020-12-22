Hannah Brown

While some fans may not know this, Hannah crashed Colton Underwood’s hometown dates on season 23 of The Bachelor. The scenes didn’t air, but the former football player later revealed that the pageant queen showed up while he was in Alabama for contestant Hannah Godwin’s hometown date.

“She was still stewing about not getting a rose and wanted more clarity from me,” he wrote in his 2020 memoir, The First Time. “In reality, it seemed she wanted to lash out and vent. She went off on the remaining four girls and told me they didn’t have the qualities that made her so amazing. It was the beast in her, roaring and raging.”