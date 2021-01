Jason Tartick

“When we sat with all the guys that we were considering — [Jason, Blake and Colton] — Colton just seemed like a star,” Fleiss said at the time. “When you’re in the room with him, you’re like, that’s a big personality, a big presence. He just won us over. And he has grown from the time he was on Bachelorette. I think the Bachelor in Paradise experience did add to his maturity.”