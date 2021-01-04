Peter Kraus

Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up claimed in 2020 that he was asked to be the Bachelor three times before the network went with Arie Luyendyk Jr. for season 22.

“I tried to go back to normal life and it didn’t work,” Peter recalled on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “They asked me to be the Bachelor and I said no. Straight up no. A couple of weeks later, they called again and made it a little more formal, and I still said no. Then we were out in New York for Good Morning America … and they asked me there, and again I said no.”

Harrison, however, denied the Wisconsin’s native’s claims.

“Not to put a big pin in this big balloon, but that would have been the start of where we would have gone. That would not have been the final step,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I have heard a lot of people say they turned it down or they did this. Great, good on you. I am all behind you — whatever floats your boat.”