Ben Flajnik sent Casey packing on season 16 of The Bachelor when he learned she was in love with someone else.

“It was brought to my attention by four different people in the United States that you’re in love with somebody else and not with Ben,” Chris Harrison said, noting her ex-boyfriend Michael reached out. “From Michael’s perspective anyway he said you guys are still in a relationship and he said that you guys spend practically every day and night together.”

Ben sent Casey home after she admitted she wasn’t totally honest about her feelings. “I was completely in love with him and he told me from day one that he might not want to get married,” she explained on the episode. “A year ago I broke up with him and got back together because I still love him. Obviously my perfect scenario would be to be in love with Ben.”