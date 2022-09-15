Clare Crawley

The season 16 Bachelorette was accused of lying about her high school experience after she claimed no one ever asked her to prom during an October 2020 episode.

“My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband,” a woman named Jami Merchant wrote alongside yearbook photos of Clare her husband, Ryan.

Clare, who said on the ABC show that she was “invisible” in high school, fired back in the comments section, writing, “You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT prom? Turns out it’s just someone digging up old photos. (Why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics I’m not sure). I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said.”