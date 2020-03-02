Robby Hayes

One of JoJo Fletcher’s final four contestants was accused of ditching his girlfriend to go on the show for fame during season 12 of The Bachelorette.

“It just sucks so much because I’m in love with JoJo, and she brought it up today,” Robby said at the time. “I’ve worked hard and been honest with her to let her know that that is such a part of my past that it’s never going to come up again, and if that’s going to be the chink in the armor that doesn’t make this work, I’m going to be devastated.”