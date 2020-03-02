Sydney Hightower

After Sydney spoke to Peter about being bullied as a teenager during season 24 of The Bachelor, one of her former classmates shared photos of their yearbook and accused her of lying.

“‘Ate lunch in the bathroom everyday of highschool’ #bachelornation I’m selling my yearbooks for $200 a pop, who wants the tea😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” the social media user wrote alongside pictures of Sydney wearing crowns and being dubbed an “upperclassmen top beauty” in the yearbook.

Sydney fired back as the photos went viral online. “Feels ridiculous I even have to address this. But correct I did win a beauty pageant my senior year of high school,” Sydney tweeted. “That was voted for by 5 judges. Not by my peers. Winning a pageant based off of outer beauty does not take away the racial bullying,and isolation I’ve been through. I was also on the cheer team in middle school and in many clubs in high school. You’ll do anything you can to fit in, and I tried. I won pageants because of my ‘looks’ and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to get into college. Not because I was accepted by my peers.”