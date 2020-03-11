Podcast

7 Questions We Still Have After the ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Peter Weber’s Mom Applauds When Hannah Ann Dumps Him on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Then Rolls Eyes at Madison
Madison, Barb Weber, and Hannah Ann. ABC (3)
Did Madison Really Refuse to Meet Peter’s Parents?

While Barbara was unhappy that Madison kept the Weber family hanging for three hours before they met, she told Peter’s mom that a lot of what went down was “out of [her] control.” (Some social media users assumed that production needs kept Peter’s family waiting.)

 

“I came into the journey saying I was going to be unashamed of who I am and undeniably myself and that’s something I’ve done this entire journey,” Madison told Barbara. “I’m not a mom, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids. I have love and respect for Peter, therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family. I will never say a negative word about anything.”

