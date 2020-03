How Does Hannah Ann’s Family Feel About Peter?

Peter FaceTimed Hannah Ann’s father to ask for permission to propose to his daughter. She later revealed that Peter called his parents to talk after their split. “Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying you were just processing your emotions and that you wish more than anything we had met outside of reality TV,” Hannah Ann said. “How does that make any sense? You had signed up to be the Bachelor.”