Reality TV

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Chris Conran Denies Pre-Show Romance With Alana Milne After Dumping Jessenia Cruz

By
02 Pieper James and Brendan Morais Bachelor in Paradise 7x07 Recap
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
7
2 / 7
podcast

Pieper and Brendan

Status: Still together 

Back to top