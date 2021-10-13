‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Chris Conran and Alana Milne

The pair caused controversy during season 7 when their costars accused them of planning their relationship ahead of filming. Although they denied the claims, they ultimately left the beach separately amid urging from their castmates. They revealed in October 2021 that they decided to give their relationship a real shot shortly after the onscreen drama.

“Paradise is wherever I’m with you,” Alana gushed via her Instagram Story, while Chris shared, “3 months of no cameras or producers.”