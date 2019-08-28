‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile

When Kendall Long expressed hesitation about moving their relationship forward during season 5, Joe Amabile thought she wasn’t as into him as he was her – so much so that he left. However, she flew to Chicago after the show wrapped and the duo got back together. They lived together in L.A. when he was on Dancing With the Stars and worked on a long-distance relationship during the DWTS tour. “We’ve honestly only had long-distance for about a week at a time, because we keep on going to see each other. I think we’re obsessed with each other. It’s kind of gross,” the creative director told Us in January 2019.