‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone

Despite his nerves, Chris Randone proposed to Krystal Nielson during the season 5 finale. After saying yes, she declared, “I’m gonna be Mrs. Goose!” In October 2018, the couple announced they were moving in together. In January 2019, they shared that they would be launching a YouTube TV show, titled Glitter and the Goose, which will take fans inside his move from Florida to San Diego to live with Krystal. “There are a couple episodes that I can’t wait to share as they will take fans into a deep perspective of how the show and social media impacted our lives, individually and as a couple,” the fitness coach told Us of the show. The pair exchanged vows in Mexico in June 2019, and the ceremony aired on Paradise that August.