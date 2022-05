Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 ended with Becca breaking off the relationship — but the romance didn’t end there. When the finale aired in October 2021, ABC announced that the pair reunited after filming ended and are “in love.” ​The happy couple announced their engagement via Instagram in May 2022, revealing that Kufrin was the one to propose, which Jacobs called “the ultimate UNO reverse card / power move.”