Bachelor in Paradise Couples Who Got Back Together After Breaking Up

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile

Amabile abruptly left season 5 after Long expressed hesitation over her feelings for him. However, she sought him out after filming concluded to make things right. The couple later moved in together in Los Angeles in April 2019. “I’m happy with her. I trust her. … We just like being together. It feels right,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us exclusively in September 2018, while Long added: “He’s just a great guy. He’s an amazing man. So just had to follow what I was feeling.”