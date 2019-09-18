Bachelor in Paradise Couples Who Got Back Together After Breaking Up

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones

Adams found herself in a love triangle with Jones and Derek Peth in season 6. She ultimately chose the Bachelorette season 15 contestant but called it quits with him after he dropped the L-bomb. She flew to Maryland to reconcile with him after they finished shooting the season in Mexico and revealed during the reunion taping that they were back on.

“I think we were kind of forcing things a little bit and I think she made the mature decision to postpone it a little bit,” he told Us exclusively at the time. “She had every right to feel the way that she felt. Everything unfolds in such a short period of time and it’s difficult to do. I think it’s a little bit unrealistic to jump to, you know, that big of a commitment in that short period of time.”