Connor and Revian

While the pair went on a date after Revian’s arrival on Monday’s episode, they both left the beach solo — but Connor Saeli has his sights on Whitney Fransway! The Goldman Sachs employee was upset that the former Bachelor contestant, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season, didn’t show up after they connected at Chris Radone and Krystal Neilson’s wedding earlier this summer. Minutes after he quit the show, however, Whitney arrived in Mexico. As a result, the pilates instructor rushed to Connor’s hotel room and it wasn’t long before the twosome were kissing.