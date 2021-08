The Pay

BiP contestants get paid a daily rate. According to Dean Unglert, he was paid $600 per day for the fourth season of BiP. (The series typically films for 21 to 30 days.) Jason Tartick, for his part, opted not to go after negotiating a $600 a day deal with a $5,000 guarantee in case he was “sent home the first week,” he explained on his “Trading Secrets” podcast in 2021.

