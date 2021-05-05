Connor Plans to Skip ‘BiP’ After Drama

By May, however, Connor seemingly ruled out a return to the beach.

“There was a person that I was interested in who may or may not be going on Paradise this upcoming season. When I say ‘interested in,’ we were hanging out and talking for a while,” Connor dished on “The Bachelor Degree” podcast in May. “But that person decided to also talk to another person at the same time, which I recently found out. I would’ve been interested in going if I had the opportunity to explore that connection. That’s the only reason I would want to go.”

He added, “Some people decided to make poor choices, and I’m not gonna fault them for that. I’m just glad I figured that out sooner rather than later. Maybe you’ll see them on TV. I don’t know.”

While Connor refused to reveal who he was referring to, when asked by the hosts if he would rather go on a date with Madison or Kelley, he replied, “I’ll say Madi. … Kelley is great though. [Mike and I] both met her.”