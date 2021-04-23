Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Potential Couples Drama Already Brewing

Ivan Hall and Heather Martin

While fans spotted the Bachelorette season 16 finalist and the Bachelor seasons 23 and 25 contestant out in April, a source told Us that it was simply a “friendly” group hangout for Spencer’s birthday at Maverick’s Beach Club in San Diego.

“Heather came with her friends. Ivan and Heather looked cute, but they were more hanging out, having a good time. They looked more like friends,” the source said. “It wasn’t a date or anything like that since there was a whole group.”