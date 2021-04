Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli

Connor, who appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette and season 6 of BiP, has expressed interest in Madison since her split from Peter in 2020. While she revealed in April that she was in a relationship with eight months — seeming with NBA star Michael Porter Jr. — she confirmed she was currently single. A month prior, Madison and Connor were spotted hanging out with a group — including Ivan Hall and Noah Erb — in Dallas for St. Patrick’s Day.