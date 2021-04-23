Reality TV

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7: Potential Couples and Drama Already Brewing

By
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Potential Couples Drama Already Brewing
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
7
2 / 7
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

The Premiere Date

BiP will premiere on ABC Monday, August 16.

Back to top