Weekend in Nashville

Blake, Chris Randone, Chasen Nick, Victoria Fuller, Victoria Paul, Clay Harbor, Chris Bukowski, Spencer Robertson and Ed Waisbrot all met up in Nashville for Kelsey Weier’s birthday in April. While Bachelor Nation was quick to assume there could be some pre-Paradise connections made, Randone shut that down.

“Normalize coed hangout. Men & women can be friends but not have to be hooking up,” he tweeted after the trip.