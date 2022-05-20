Casting Possibilities

Blake Moynes, who appeared on seasons 16 and 17 of The Bachelorette, hasn’t fully ruled out the possibility of doing Paradise after his split from Katie Thurston. The Canada native and the former bank marketing manager called it quits in October 2021 less than three months after Blake popped the question during the season 17 Bachelorette finale.

“Can’t wait to get on that beach, get back into it,” the wildlife manager joked in a March 2022 Instagram Story. “Probably not, never say never, but not unless it was a great opportunity for something, but I’d like to not.”