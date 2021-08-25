Reality TV ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Thomas Jacobs Brings the Drama With Tre Cooper and Serena Pitt By Erin Crabtree August 24, 2021 ABC/Craig Sjodin(2) 10 7 / 10 Brendan and Natasha Status: On the rocks Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News