Bachelor Nation

Bachelor in Paradise’s Brendan Morais and Pieper James Lose Followers as Bachelor Nation Sides With Natasha Parker

By
Olivia Caridi Bachelor in Paradise Brendan Morias and Pieper James Lose Followers as Bachelor Nation Sides With Natasha Parker
 Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
12
11 / 12
podcast

Olivia Caridi

“I’m furious for you,” the Bachelor season 20 alum tweeted at Natasha during the episode.

Back to top