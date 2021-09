Tammy Ly

“The only thing louder than Brendan’s lies is this rainstorm #BachelorInParadise,” the fellow BiP season 7 cast member tweeted. “Not them talking about followers. DO THEY NOT KNOW THEYRE MIC’d?! #BachelorInParadise.”

Tammy added, “We are ALL shocked to hear what was said on this episode. We don’t get to listen in on ‘private’ convos until it gets aired back #bachelorinparadise.”