Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s Love Story: From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to a TV Wedding and Beyond

Chris Randone Reveals Ex Krystal Nielson’s Pregnancy Is the ‘Icing on the Cake for Feeling Truly Broken’
Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. Courtesy of Krystal Nielson/Instagram
Chris’ Side of the Story

Two days after Krystal announced her pregnancy, Chris elaborated on his feelings about the situation. “Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken,” he wrote via his Instagram Story in November 2020. “But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with.” 

Chris added that he was still “working through the trauma” of their divorce. “I’ll never be okay about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love,” he shared. “At least, the love I had in my heart.” 

