Future Plans

Chris and Krystal told Us that they plan to continue working on themselves and their relationship before they start having kids.

“We have a nice plan that we’ve drawn up and it’s really to continue to work on ourselves individually over the course of the rest of the year,” he explained. “And what I mean by that is we’re going to be doing a lot of self-development and a lot of growth between one another. And we’re allowing ourselves to really become more in tune with ourselves and also as a collective unit, which is important for us to be on that path of having kids because we want to make sure we’re at the highest versions of ourselves before we go ahead and bring a kid into the universe.”

Krystal noted that the pair were both raised by single mothers.

“Having our fathers there caused a lot of deep wounds that we weren’t even really fully aware of until we started kind of planning this wedding and emotions were surfacing,” she admitted to Us. “We really identified where we needed to take some time for healing individually and then coming together as a couple. So it’s been this growth of personal development, awareness and ownership, especially in regards to our seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. [We’re] just owning those elements and honoring and forgiving and loving ourselves and growing. And so it’s been so transformative for our relationship, but it’s actually changed my course of work, which I’m now doing life coaching because of the work we’ve committed to in our relationship.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe